The all-time great holiday movie debate … again

Air Date: December 24, 2025 12:00 pm
Credit: 20th Century Studios

On this edition of Studio 2 ‘On the Road,’ we recorded live at the historic Newtown Theatre in Bucks County for our ‘Studio 2 All-time Greatest Holiday Movie Spectacular Extravaganza.’ Avi Wolfman-Arent and Cherri Gregg were joined by two panelists as they debated their favorite holiday movies in three categories: ‘Oldies but Goodies,’ ‘Modern Classics,’ and ‘Is it Really a Holiday movie?’ We played clips from each film and the panel relied on audience participation as they made their case for their picks and whittled down the list to crown a champion. In the weeks leading up to the event, Studio 2 invited listeners to vote for their favorite holiday film. The top vote getter was automatically included in the final round. We also gave our live audience the chance to advance a film from a montage of classic movies that were overlooked. Some of the panel’s picks were old throwbacks, but others got a bit wild. As Cherri said during the show, “hold onto your wigs.”

Guests:

  • Bedatri D. Choudhury, Arts and Entertainment Editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer
  • Dan McQuade, Visual Editor at Defector.com and former staff writer for Philadelphia Magazine.

The event also featured live holiday music performed by Winter Wonderband.

  • Kate Southerton-Castillo, vocals
  • Rob Swift, lead guitar and vocals
  • Emily Southerton, keys
  • John Holback, drums
  • Michael Southerton, bass

