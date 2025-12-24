The all-time great holiday movie debate … again

On this edition of Studio 2 ‘On the Road,’ we recorded live at the historic Newtown Theatre in Bucks County for our ‘Studio 2 All-time Greatest Holiday Movie Spectacular Extravaganza.’ Avi Wolfman-Arent and Cherri Gregg were joined by two panelists as they debated their favorite holiday movies in three categories: ‘Oldies but Goodies,’ ‘Modern Classics,’ and ‘Is it Really a Holiday movie?’ We played clips from each film and the panel relied on audience participation as they made their case for their picks and whittled down the list to crown a champion. In the weeks leading up to the event, Studio 2 invited listeners to vote for their favorite holiday film. The top vote getter was automatically included in the final round. We also gave our live audience the chance to advance a film from a montage of classic movies that were overlooked. Some of the panel’s picks were old throwbacks, but others got a bit wild. As Cherri said during the show, “hold onto your wigs.”

Guests:

Bedatri D. Choudhury, Arts and Entertainment Editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer

Dan McQuade, Visual Editor at Defector.com and former staff writer for Philadelphia Magazine.

The event also featured live holiday music performed by Winter Wonderband.