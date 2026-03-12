Philadelphia film critics weigh in on the Oscars
Ahead of the Oscars, we talk about everything – from the genre-bending vampire flick “Sinners” to the heart-wrenching Norwegian family drama, “Sentimental Value.”Listen 51:40
Ahead of the Academy Awards this weekend, Studio 2 is rolling out the red carpet. Two of our favorite critics join us to talk about the best movies of 2025 – everything from genre-bending vampire flick “Sinners” to critical darling “One Battle After Another” to the heart-wrenching Norwegian family drama, “Sentimental Value.”
They’ll make the case for their picks in the biggest categories, plus a few curveballs: What were the biggest snubs this season? And what is the movie from 2025 that we’re still going to be quoting in 2050?
GUESTS:
- Bedatri D. Choudhury, arts and entertainment editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer
- Rob DiCristino, columnist at FThisMovie! and member of The Philadelphia Film Critics Circle
