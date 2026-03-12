Philadelphia film critics weigh in on the Oscars

Ahead of the Oscars, we talk about everything – from the genre-bending vampire flick “Sinners” to the heart-wrenching Norwegian family drama, “Sentimental Value.”

Air Date: March 12, 2026 12:00 pm
Listen 51:40
Crew members work on a decorative wall near the red carpet for Sunday's Oscars telecast, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Crew members work on a decorative wall near the red carpet for Sunday's Oscars telecast, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ahead of the Academy Awards this weekend, Studio 2 is rolling out the red carpet. Two of our favorite critics join us to talk about the best movies of 2025 – everything from genre-bending vampire flick “Sinners” to critical darling “One Battle After Another” to the heart-wrenching Norwegian family drama, “Sentimental Value.” 

They’ll make the case for their picks in the biggest categories, plus a few curveballs: What were the biggest snubs this season? And what is the movie from 2025 that we’re still going to be quoting in 2050? 

GUESTS:

  • Bedatri D. Choudhury, arts and entertainment editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer 
  • Rob DiCristino, columnist at FThisMovie! and member of The Philadelphia Film Critics Circle

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate