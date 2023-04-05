ChatGPT’s real-world implications are concerning to say the least. Will it kill the college essay, lead to mass layoffs and worsen the spread of misinformation? We’ll talk about the controversial tool with Washington Post tech reporter Will Oremus.

The Washington Post, The AI backlash is here. It’s focused on the wrong things. “Some people look at the dizzying trajectory of change and see a line that leads to robot overlords and the downfall of humanity.”

The pandemic requirement for states to allow people continued Medicaid coverage is expiring- meaning millions of people could lose access to healthcare. WHYY health & science reporter Nicole Leonard explains what’s happening in the region and why so many recipients could be removed.

WHYY News, Continuous Medicaid enrollment has ended. Here’s how you can prepare for renewals in Pa., N.J., and Del. “Having to worry about the complex renewal process during the pandemic and during this time just would have been overwhelming for people.”

And our music contributor, Amir Richardson, aka rapper-songwriter The Bul Bey, stops by with three new releases by Philly artists that we’ll listen to: Adam Blackstone’s “Lost,” Brayla’s “Pg” and Luke O’Brien’s “Keep Going.”