Can we ever get rid of plastics for good?
Plastic is everywhere. Going "plastic-free" can be much easier said than done.Listen 51:45
Plastic is everywhere. It’s in our food packaging, our electronics, our cars and even our clothes. As plastic pollution piles up, especially from single-use products, some environmentalists and consumers have tried turning to a “plastic-free” lifestyle. But that’s much easier said than done. Plastic-free alternatives are often more expensive and more costly to transport, making the environmental-impact calculus much more difficult to compute.
Today on Studio 2, we’re talking about our plastic problem: How practical is it to think we can significantly reduce our plastic usage? How much more expensive is it to go plastic-free? And how can average consumers make a difference?
Guests:
- Jenna Jambeck, professor of environmental engineering at the University of Georgia and a 2022 MacArthur Fellow for her work investigating plastic pollution
- Maurie Cohen, chair of the Humanities and Social Sciences Department at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and editor of the journal “Sustainability: Science, Practice and Policy”
- Alisa Shargorodsky, director of ECHO Systems, a Philly-based non-profit focusing on reuse and reducing waste in food packaging
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