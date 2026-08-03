Can we ever get rid of plastics for good?

Plastic is everywhere. It’s in our food packaging, our electronics, our cars and even our clothes. As plastic pollution piles up, especially from single-use products, some environmentalists and consumers have tried turning to a “plastic-free” lifestyle. But that’s much easier said than done. Plastic-free alternatives are often more expensive and more costly to transport, making the environmental-impact calculus much more difficult to compute.

Today on Studio 2, we’re talking about our plastic problem: How practical is it to think we can significantly reduce our plastic usage? How much more expensive is it to go plastic-free? And how can average consumers make a difference?

Guests: