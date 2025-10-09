How Camden curbed violence

Air Date: October 9, 2025 12:00 pm
the Cooper River and the Camden Invincible mural

File - With the backdrop of an abandoned factory, the ''Camden Invincible'' mural faces Admiral Wilson Boulevard and the Cooper River, seen in January 2022. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Violent crime in Camden has seen a dramatic turnaround — with zero homicides recorded this summer.

Once considered one of the “most dangerous cities in America,” the city reported 67 homicides in 2012, a rate among the highest in the country when adjusted for population.

The following year, the city made a drastic change: It dismantled its entire city police department and established the Camden County Police Department. The former department had faced allegations of corruption and mismanagement for decades. 

At the time, the police union, as well as some residents and scholars, opposed the idea, but trends in violent crime have vindicated the decision, falling 55% from 2012 to 2024 and gaining the city national and international attention.

Takeaways include the positive benefits of a revitalized commitment to community policing and a greater sense of solidarity with residents, as well as other contributing factors such as demolishing vacant buildings and reclaiming public space.

On this episode of Studio 2, we dig into what Camden did right, what other cities like Philadelphia can learn, as well as the problems that remain.

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

