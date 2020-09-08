Brittany Thomas

Brittany wrote the song, “Thought, Sound Vibration” a couple of months ago.

Chanting of mantras has become a big part of her yoga/meditation practice in the past year. The calming effect she experiences from the chanting has also influenced her music, and inspired her to write the song, “Thought, Sound Vibration”.

The combination of the ancient words and their thought, sound, and vibration are a celebration. You escape your own ego for a while, nurture your physical being, and truly lose yourself to something greater.