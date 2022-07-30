Bonus Interview: TV legend Norman Lear

Air Date: July 30, 2022 6:00 am
Listen 49:29
Norman Lear, executive producer of the Pop TV series

Norman Lear, executive producer of the Pop TV series "One Day at a Time," poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

As the creator of iconic programs like” All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Sanford and Sons,” Norman Lear remade the culture of television. By tackling the most difficult issues of the day –racism, bigotry and civil injustice – with humor and intelligence, he challenged the average American to confront their biases and personal politics.

He joined Radio Times in 2014 to talk about his new memoir, Even This I Get to Experience, where Lear writes about his childhood influences, his early years in the entertainment business and his long involvement as a social activist. He turned 100 this week.

Ways to Listen

