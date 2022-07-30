Bonus Interview: TV legend Norman Lear

As the creator of iconic programs like” All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Sanford and Sons,” Norman Lear remade the culture of television. By tackling the most difficult issues of the day –racism, bigotry and civil injustice – with humor and intelligence, he challenged the average American to confront their biases and personal politics.

He joined Radio Times in 2014 to talk about his new memoir, Even This I Get to Experience, where Lear writes about his childhood influences, his early years in the entertainment business and his long involvement as a social activist. He turned 100 this week.