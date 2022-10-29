Bonus Episode: Finding the Mother Tree

In healthy forests, researchers have discovered that trees communicate with one another and share resources across species through underground fungal networks. Ecologist SUZANNE SIMARD joined Radio Times last year to talk about her groundbreaking research that’s changed our understanding of trees and forest ecology.

She explains in this podcast the fascinating social network that thrives between trees in old growth forests and the threat posed by forest practices like clear-cutting. Her new book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.