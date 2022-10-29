Bonus Episode: Finding the Mother Tree

Air Date: October 29, 2022 10:00 am
Simard's new book is

Simard's new book is "Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest."

In healthy forests, researchers have discovered that trees communicate with one another and share resources across species through underground fungal networks. Ecologist SUZANNE SIMARD joined Radio Times last year  to talk about her groundbreaking research that’s changed our understanding of trees and forest ecology.

She explains in this podcast the fascinating social network that thrives between trees in old growth forests and the threat posed by forest practices like clear-cutting. Her new book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

