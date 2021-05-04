“Reach Out”

Bernie Drury’s song “Reach Out” was inspired by a news article about a wonderful gesture made by a Florida State football player in 2016.

Travis Rudolph, a wide receiver at FSU, was part of a group of players visiting a local middle school. At lunch, the group entered the cafeteria and he noticed a boy sitting by himself at a table. He asked the moderator why that was, and she replied that the boy was a special needs student and sat alone every day. Travis went over and sat with the young man and everything changed – that became the cool table to sit at and the student’s mother said that it completely changed her son’s life. The moral Bernie got from the story is, “Sometimes you can make a big difference in a person’s life by simply sitting at their table.”