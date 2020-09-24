Battleground 2020: all eyes on Pennsylvania

Air Date: September 24, 2020 10:00 am
A man drives a truck decorated with flags ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled visit at Owens and Minor warehouse in Allentown, Pa., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A man drives a truck decorated with flags ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled visit at Owens and Minor warehouse in Allentown, Pa., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania is turning out to be the most contentious battleground state of the 2020 election. Analysts say it’s likely that the Keystone State will decide the next president. That explains the onslaught of legal challenges from Republicans and Democrats to voting in Pennsylvania. In the latest edition of Battleground 2020, we start looking at Pennsylvania voters and why they may pick the next President with FiveThiryEight election analyst NATHANIEL RAKICH. Then we turn to the legal fights around voting rights. ACLU Pennsylvania legal director VIC WALZSAK and WHYY political reporter KATIE MEYER discuss the potential impact of recent court decisions including one on “naked’ ballots, ballots that arrive without their secrecy envelope. Lastly, we look at Pennsylvania’s rural voters, who went big for Donald Trump in 2016. Will they again? We’ll talk with JOSEPH MORRIS, a professor of political science at Mercyhurst University in Erie and JULIA TERRUSO, 2020 presidential election reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

