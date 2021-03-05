Art Survives Death: Portrait Project Memorializes Victims of Gun Violence

On this episode of You Oughta Know, we travel to The Head & The Hand, a Kensington bookshop where couples can rent out the entire shop for a romantic date night for just $65.

Then, Dr. Michael Wydila shares how COVID-19 has helped stop the spread of common colds and the flu.

Meet 10-year-old businessman Micah Harrigan, who started selling lemonade in 2017 and, with the help of his mother, is getting ready to open his very own food truck.

SEPTA recently honored Rosa Parks’ desegregation efforts, but did you know that Black women were fighting the same fight nearly 100 years before Parks refused to give up her seat? PlanPhilly reporter Darryl C. Murphy takes a deep dive into this lesser-known story.

As gun violence continues to surge in Philadelphia, the Souls Shot Portrait Project aims to memorialize the victims of gun violence and bring attention to the crisis. Fine artists are linked with the friends and families of gun violence victims to capture their essence and spirit in a portrait.

Since 1863, Shane Confectionary has experimented with different cocoa beans from around the world to create delicious chocolate bars and confectionaries. Watch the bean to bar process at America’s oldest continuously run candy store.