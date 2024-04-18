Are Americans Losing Their Religion?

Americans are becoming less religious and leaving religious institutions. But while we are seeing declines in religious affiliations, Christian nationalism is gaining strength in certain parts of the country and having an outsized role in our politics and culture. In this episode, we speak with Robert P Jones, founder and president of the Public Religion Research Institute about religiosity in America. We’ll also talk about his new book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy, which traces white nationalism back 500 years.