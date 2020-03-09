Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Abortion access before the Supreme Court

Air Date: March 10, 2020 10:00 am
Demonstrators rally outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as the court takes up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Demonstrators rally outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as the court takes up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Guests: Kimberly Mutcherson, Michael Moreland

Last week the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in June Medical Services v. Gee, a case involving a Louisiana law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals. A similar Texas law was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2016, but abortion opponents hope the new addition of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch might tip the scales in their direction. This hour we discuss the case, what’s at stake, and look at other legal challenges to reproductive rights with our guests Rutgers University law professor KIMBERLY MUTCHERSON and Villanova University law professor MICHAEL MORELAND.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate