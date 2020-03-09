Abortion access before the Supreme Court

Guests: Kimberly Mutcherson, Michael Moreland

Last week the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in June Medical Services v. Gee, a case involving a Louisiana law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals. A similar Texas law was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2016, but abortion opponents hope the new addition of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch might tip the scales in their direction. This hour we discuss the case, what’s at stake, and look at other legal challenges to reproductive rights with our guests Rutgers University law professor KIMBERLY MUTCHERSON and Villanova University law professor MICHAEL MORELAND.