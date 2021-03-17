A year without concerts

Air Date: March 18, 2021 10:00 am
(photo courtesy of Cephascrispus/Creative Commons)

(photo courtesy of Cephascrispus/Creative Commons)

It’s been a year without concerts, and many musicians are feeling the hurt. Today on the show, we’ll discuss how music makers are coping with the lack of touring and performing funds, what some have been doing in lieu of live performances, and how Spotify’s business model isn’t helping things. We begin with Philadelphia Musician’s Union President ELLEN TRAINER, who will tell us about the difficulty that freelance musicians have had in getting relief money from the local and federal government. Then we’ll hear from musicians SADIE DUPUIS of Speedy Ortiz and VICTORIA RUIZ of The Downtown Boys. They are founding members of The Union for Musicians and Allied Workers, the organization leading protests against Spotify demanding better compensation for the artists on the world’s most popular music streaming platform.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate