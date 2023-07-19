A Guide to Parent and Adult Children Relationships
Temple psychologist Laurence Steinberg on the changing relationship between parents and adult children.
Parenting doesn’t stop once children reach adulthood, but it certainly changes. One of the big questions parents wrestle with is — how much should I be involved in my adult child’s life….when they are in college, starting their careers, finding romantic partners, and needing financial support? We talk with Temple University psychology professor Laurence Steinberg has written a guide to parenting twenty and thirty-somethings called,You and Your Adult Child.
