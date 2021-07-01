Bill Cosby was released from prison after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated his highly publicized 2018 conviction of multiple counts of sexual assault. Attorneys for Cosby, who was less than three years into a decade-long sentence, argued he had been denied a fair trial due to overwhelming testimony from secondary accusers and an alleged verbal non-prosecution deal with former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor. To discuss the implications of the ruling on a case undoubtedly tied to the #metoo movement, we’re joined by journalist ANNETTE JOHN-HALL, the host and producer of WHYY’s “Cosby Unraveled” podcast. Alongside her, Northwestern University Law professor DEBORAH TUERKHEIMERand University of Pennsylvania professor ANTHEA BUTLER join guest host Kevin McCorry for the hour.