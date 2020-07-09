Air Date: July 9, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 1994 photo, then-House Minority Whip Newt Gingrich of Ga., pauses while speaking to Republican congressional candidates on Capitol Hill during a rally where they pledged a

In this Sept. 27, 1994 photo, then-House Minority Whip Newt Gingrich of Ga., pauses while speaking to Republican congressional candidates on Capitol Hill during a rally where they pledged a "Contract with America."(AP Photo/John Duricka, File)

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate