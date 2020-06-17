The legacies of Juneteenth and the 1921 Tulsa massacre

Guests: Ronald Brown, Phil Armstrong

Juneteenth, the day commemorating the freeing of the last slave in America, has been gaining attention in recent years. This year in particular brought heightened awareness of the holiday due to the blowback of President Trump’s plans to host his first post-COVID rally on that day, which he later changed. We begin today’s show talking with RONALD BROWN, founder and CEO of the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Coalition, which has long sought to bring attention to the significance of Juneteenth and has worked to get it officially recognized as a holiday both locally and nationally. Another cause for the blowback of President Trump’s next rally is the decision to host it in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where in 1921, a racist massacre took place against African Americans. Critics say that hosting the rally in the city in the midst of nationwide racial justice protests is insensitive to the concerns being expressed by demonstrators. PHIL ARMSTRONG, Project Director for The Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission joins us to talk about what happened in his city in 1921 and why it is such a stain on American history.