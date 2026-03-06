KEVIN McCORRY, HOST: I’m Kevin McCorry and this is ‘Jukebox Journey.’

This week: Ahead of International Women’s Day, a tribute to 100 years of Great Philly female artists.

[MUSIC: “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” by Bessie Smith]

KM: Bessie Smith, “The Empress of the Blues,” was born in Tennessee, but lived in Philadelphia starting in the 1920s. She died in 1937 and was buried in an unmarked grave in Delaware County — that is until Janis Joplin helped rectify that in 1970.

Heard here in her Depression-era hit from 1929.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: The 1930s gave us Ethel Waters, who was discovered as a singer at a costume party on Juniper Street.

[MUSIC: “Stormy Weather” by Ethel Waters.

KM: By the end of the decade, South Philly High grad Marian Anderson made history singing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

[MUSIC: “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee)” by Marian Anderson]

Anderson was initially barred from performing based on her skin color, but first lady Eleanor Roosevelt interceded to make the show happen. 75,000 people were in attendance and millions more listened on radio.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: Pearl Bailey kicked off her career winning an amateur contest at theatre in North Philly and became a major artist of the 1940s.

[MUSIC: “Ain’t She Sweet” by Pearl Bailey]

KM: Nina Simone moved to the city in anticipation of entry to the Curtis Institute of Music — but she was rejected. So she taught piano around town and got a gig in Atlantic City before setting off for New York.

[MUSIC: “I Loves You Porgy” by Nina Simone]

Simone credited Philly DJ Sid Mark with helping launch her career in 1959 by frequently playing this track from her first record.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: The ‘60s gave us The Orlons from Overbrook High.

[MUSIC: “The Wah-Watusi” by The Orlons]

KM: Also Germantown High grad Tammi Terrell, known for her great duets with Marvin Gaye.

[MUSIC: “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell]

KM: Plus the resurgence of gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who moved to Philly later in her career.

[MUSIC: “Precious Memories” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe]

KM: And jazz great Shirley Scott, Girls High grad and master of the B-3 hammond organ.

[MUSIC: “Can’t Get Over the Bossa Nova” by Shirley Scott]

KM: Deptford Township’s Patti Smith made waves in the ‘70s.

[MUSIC: “Gloria: In Excelsis Deo” by Patti Smith]

KM: As did Janis Ian, who came to Philly and revived her career after being dropped by her label.

[MUSIC: “At Seventeen” by Janis Ian]

KM: No record of Philly music history is complete without Bartram High grad Patti LaBelle, including her jaw-dropping performance at Live Aid in 1985.

[MUSIC: “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” by Patti LaBelle, live at Live Aid]

The ‘90s into the 2000s brought the rise of hip-hop and neo-soul.

More from Girls High, there’s TLC’s Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes…

[MUSIC: “No Scrubs (Rap Version)” by TLC]

And Jill Scott:

[MUSIC: “Golden” by Jill Scott]

From MLK High, there’s Eve from the Ruff Ryders crew.

[MUSIC: “Let Me Blow Your Mind” by Eve feat. Gwen Stefani]

And from CAPA, Jazmine Sullivan.

[MUSIC: “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan

P!nk, from Doylestown, made an undeniable imprint on pop.

[MUSIC: “Just Give Me a Reason” by P!nk (feat. Nate Ruess)

So too did a certain Berks County native.

[MUSIC: “Opalite” by Taylor Swift]

KM: Does she count? Can Philadelphia claim her? You’re Swift-damn right it can.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: I’m Kevin McCorry and this has been a Jukebox Journey on WHYY.