‘Youth Set The Stage’ showcased films, documentaries, and podcasts at WHYY

Multiple youth organizations provided students from Philadelphia the platform to showcase films, podcasts, and documentaries at WHYY Headquarters in Old City on Thursday.

Sixteen students worked on projects presented at the Youth Set The Stage Showcase, presented by the Philly Youth Media Collaborative.

Three young filmmakers worked on a project called Just Not Meant To Be, including Dre’Mere Reyes who edited and shot the film.

Reyes was delighted to see his hard work pay off at the screening.

“I couldn’t like get a smile off my face, like I was smiling the whole time and I was just really proud to see, like having that film come from my editing room, which is literally just my bedroom, went to a big screen and it just was amazing.”

Gabriel Rivera starred in the film, which is his fifth film in four months. He came to the United States from El Salvador two years ago, and has hit the ground running.

“Being able to portray a character written by other people of color and being able to have an impact, even if it’s in a small sense right now to the entertainment industry, is something that I think is showing how people of color are able to impact the entertainment industry,” Rivera said.

Rivera plans to devote himself in college to studying cinematography and psychology.

“This is not the end,” Rivera said. “I’m going to keep going, hopefully get one day to, you know, go to the big screen and show not only that anyone can make it no matter where you are, but also represent my people and my color and my heritage.”