Donate

‘Youth Set The Stage’ showcased films, documentaries, and podcasts at WHYY

WHYY, Philly Cam, Poppyn, Lil Filmmakers, Big Picture Alliance, Motivos, PA Youth Vote, Scribe, and Philadelphia Student Union sponsored the event.

Listen 1:02
Student media makers pose onstage.

Sixteen students worked on projects presented at the Youth Set The Stage Showcase, which took place on June 15, 2023 at WHYY Headquarters in Old City. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Multiple youth organizations provided students from Philadelphia the platform to showcase films, podcasts, and documentaries at WHYY Headquarters in Old City on Thursday.

Sixteen students worked on projects presented at the Youth Set The Stage Showcase, presented by the Philly Youth Media Collaborative.

A violinist plays on a staircase landing. Below her people talk, gather around tables, and serve themsevles food.
Attendees were welcomed with classical music performed by a violinist on a staircase at WHYY headquarters on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Three young filmmakers worked on a project called Just Not Meant To Be, including Dre’Mere Reyes who edited and shot the film.

Reyes was delighted to see his hard work pay off at the screening.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“I couldn’t like get a smile off my face, like I was smiling the whole time and I was just really proud to see, like having that film come from my editing room, which is literally just my bedroom, went to a big screen and it just was amazing.”

Student media makers pose for a photo together.
Sixteen students worked on projects presented at the Youth Set The Stage Showcase, which took place on June 15, 2023 at WHYY headquarters in Old City. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Gabriel Rivera starred in the film, which is his fifth film in four months. He came to the United States from El Salvador two years ago, and has hit the ground running.

“Being able to portray a character written by other people of color and being able to have an impact, even if it’s in a small sense right now to the entertainment industry, is something that I think is showing how people of color are able to impact the entertainment industry,” Rivera said.

Rivera plans to devote himself in college to studying cinematography and psychology.

“This is not the end,” Rivera said. “I’m going to keep going, hopefully get one day to, you know, go to the big screen and show not only that anyone can make it no matter where you are, but also represent my people and my color and my heritage.”

Related Content

Xachary Johnson directed and wrote the film, explaining he constantly worked on it while he was in school.

“And then, you know, Dre’Mere was filming it, directing it, and then like seeing it today, I was like, in my head, I’m like, I made that,” Johnson said. “That’s mine right there.”

Johnson said this is something he wants to make a career out of.

“I had one year basically to kind of make my dreams or do what I wanted to do,” Johnson said. “And so I, like, I grinded and I’m, you know, now here in the premiere, saw my film on screen and now I’m going to college for it.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Two people stand side-by-side as they use a 360-degree camera.
People got videos made with a 360-degree camera just outside the Lincoln Financial Digital Education Studio. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Ten youth media organizations including WHYY, Philly Cam, Poppyn, Lil Filmmakers, Big Picture Alliance, Motivos, PA Youth Vote, Scribe, and Philadelphia Student Union sponsored the event.

Support for the event was provided by the Independent Public Media Foundation and The Hive at Spring Point.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate