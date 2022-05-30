Meet the Philly-area student reporters showing us ‘How We Heal’

In 2003, Marian Uhlman, then a journalist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Susan Spencer, a second grade teacher, launched a collaboration at an Upper Darby elementary school.

Called Healthy NewsWorks, the program sought to address health issues and childhood reading problems by transforming students into young journalists.

Nearly 20 years later, the program has grown and adapted. Students in more than three dozen schools in Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia, and even Camden have gotten a chance to become health reporters.

Uhlman is now the executive director of Healthy NewsWorks.

“We started as an exclusively print newspaper project, but over the years, we’ve evolved and also now have a digital presence,” Uhlman said.

She added that the students have taken away from the experience the skills needed for quality journalism.

“From how to research, how to interview, how to present yourself, how to write — but they also learned confidence, and teamwork, and how to work with other people on deadlines and challenging topics,” Uhlman said. “The biggest lesson for them too, is that their words matter and that they are doing something for the community. It’s a service project and I think that gives them a lot of pride within their communities.”

The theme for this year’s coverage was healing.

The topic was reflected in the stories that the children wrote. Students reported on the benefits of spending time in nature as well as the perks of mindfulness and meditation.

They even covered how participating in certain activities like art and music can have therapeutic properties.