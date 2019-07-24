Woman fatally struck by boat propeller; operator charged with boating under the influence

A 39-year-old woman died Sunday when she was ejected from a small boat in Atlantic County and struck by the propeller, authorities say.

State Police say Arthur Lesbirel III was operating an 18-foot Beachcraft vessel near waterway marking area 177 in Galloway Township around 7:30 p.m. when the incident happened.

After Iesha Thies, 39, of Mays Landing, was ejected and struck by the propeller, she was brought back aboard and transported to Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, authorities say. She was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

Lesbirel was charged with boating under the influence, and passenger Robert Pruchnicki, the boat’s owner, was charged with allowing Lesbirel to operate the vessel, authorities say.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.