Woman arrested after 184 cats rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions at Del. home

A woman has been arrested following a massive intake of neglected cats from a Camden, Delaware home.

Linda Favre, 65, of Camden-Wyoming, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 23, and arraigned on 19 charges, including animal cruelty. She was released pending a court hearing with the condition that she may not own any animals until the case is resolved.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, officers from the state’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) responded to a Kent County property, where 184 cats and one dog were seized. One deceased cat was recovered from the property, and two of the cats rescued have since died.

OAW executed a search warrant after receiving a tip from the public about cats living in deplorable conditions.

Animal welfare officers and Brandywine Valley SPCA staff worked to safely remove the animals, who were transferred to the shelter for further evaluation and treatment.

Many of the cats were underweight and flea-ridden, said Walt Fenstermacher, the BVSPCA’s director of programs, who helped lead the shelter’s intake. Some cats suffered from upper respiratory infections.

OAW officials called the rescue the largest it has handled since taking over animal cruelty enforcement at the state level in 2016, and it is one of the largest in Delaware’s history.

Shelter officials called the cost of such an intake — including boarding for some of the cats and medical care for nearly 200 animals — “significant.”

“The conditions these animals were subjected to were horrid,” Delaware Animal Services Chief Mark Tobin said in a press release. “No animal should live like that, and unfortunately, three cats lost their lives as a result.”