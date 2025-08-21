From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A 28-year-old Upper Darby woman was sentenced to five years probation after she was convicted of four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals — torture in relation to videos police said she posted online.

A spokeswoman for the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office said that Anigar Monsee was sentenced Wednesday after she was found guilty of all counts earlier this year. She was also credited with time served after spending 23 months in prison.

Monsee was charged last year after police said they found several videos online posted to YouTube that showed her harming and killing animals. According to The Mercury, police alleged in a criminal complaint that in one video involving a chicken, Monsee “repeatedly commented on the number of viewers and likes, and solicited more, before she harmed the animal.”

Police said other videos on the woman’s YouTube channel showed her harming frogs, a rabbit and a pigeon. The Mercury reported that the channel had more than 20,000 subscribers in 2024.

A jury found Monsee guilty on all four charges in May.