Animal welfare officials are asking for the public’s help following a massive intake of neglected cats from Camden, Delaware.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, officers from the state’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) responded to a Kent County property, where 182 cats and one dog were seized from a suspected animal cruelty case. One deceased cat was also recovered.

OAW executed a search warrant after receiving a tip from the public about cats living in deplorable conditions.

Animal welfare officers and Brandywine Valley SPCA staff worked to safely remove the animals, who were transferred to the shelter for further evaluation and treatment.

The rescue is believed to be the largest single hoarding case seizure in Delaware’s history.

Shelter officials called the cost of such an intake — including boarding for some of the cats and medical care for nearly 200 animals — “significant.”

“Many of the cats are underweight, many have flea dermatitis,” said Walt Fenstermacher, the BVSPCA’s director of programs, who helped lead the shelter’s intake. “Some have upper respiratory infections, all of which are fortunately treatable.”

An investigation by the OAW is ongoing, and charges are pending.