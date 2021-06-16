Wolf, Pa. Democrats again push for passage of LGBTQ discrimination protections

Pennsylvania is the only state in the northeast that lacks codified anti-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation or gender identity, though LGBTQ Pennsylvanians can file a complaint with a state commission. Frankel’s bills are usually referred to the House State Government Committee, where past chairs have declined to bring the measures up for a vote.

“We have many other issues in State Government to deal with and we’ll have to see where this ranks with those other issues,” former Rep. Garth Everett (R., Lycoming) told Spotlight PA last June, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court extended federal civil rights protections against workplace discrimination to people based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The office of Rep. Seth Grove (R. York), who now chairs the State Government Committee, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre), said, like all legislation, the Fairness Act would need to win committee support before moving to the full chamber.

“It seems inconsistent and intellectually dishonest that Democrats today, including the governor, advocated for rigorous legislative engagement on this issue when they have been missing in action in doing the same thing for legislation being advanced by the Republican majority,” he said.

As of Tuesday, there were two Republican co-sponsors of the House legislation: Todd Stephens of Montgomery County and Wendi Thomas of Bucks County.

Ciora Thomas — co-vice chair of the state’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs and founder of SisTers PGH, a nonprofit that serves trans people — said lawmakers also need to ban conversion therapy and “gay or trans panic” defenses, as well as update the hate crimes statute to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

The latter change is backed by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who last year said he could not bring tougher charges against a woman accused of beating transgender activist Kendall Stephens.

“When discrimination is enshrined in our laws and policies, the state gives tacit permission to treat people who present differently as less than equally and fully human,” Krasner said at the time.