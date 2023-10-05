Golden State Warriors granted WNBA expansion franchise set to begin play in 2025

The WNBA is coming to the bay.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Thursday an expansion franchise will come to the San Francisco Bay Area and begin play in 2025.

Engelbert has faced constant questions about when the league would expand, to which she would reply when the time was right.

“The right time, the right moment is today,” Engelbert said, while welcoming, “the next generation of leaders, mothers and athletes.”