Nearly 50,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl seized in Wilmington raid

Fentanyl, which is often mixed into heroin, opioid tablets, cocaine, and methamphetamine without the user’s knowledge, has been detected in the vast majority of victims, state health officials say.

The arrests of Giovan Tate, 46, and Yvette Lee, 45, in the Southbridge neighborhood both stunned and heartened City Councilmember Zanthia Oliver, who held a rally earlier this month to call attention to gun violence and overdoses, declaring then that “this fentanyl, this opioid addiction, is wiping us out.”

Until notified by WHYY News, Oliver had been unaware of the Jan. 19 raid, which police waited until Friday — eight days after it occurred — to notify the public about.

“Fifty-thousand doses? Oh my God!” Oliver exclaimed. “That is a lot. I”m glad they are getting that off the streets. It saves a lot of people’s lives and that’s a good thing. I’m shocked. But as you know, we’ve been meeting and talking about this, I am not so shocked.”