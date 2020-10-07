West Chester University to continue remote instruction through spring 2021

West Chester University plans to continue remote instruction through at least spring 2021, school officials announced Wednesday.

In a letter to the WCU community, President Christopher Fiorentino pointed to continuing spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, as well as a surge of cases expected to accompany the winter season, as the reasons behind the school’s decision.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 166,552 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 8,272 fatalities.

Fiorentino said the university is announcing its intentions so that students and their families can plan accordingly, as course selection and preparation for the spring semester will soon begin.

“There is not enough information on the availability of rapid testing or a vaccine on a sufficient scale for us to be confident enough to announce and plan for a spring semester that includes a return to in-person instruction,” Fiorentino said in his letter.

“Continuing remote instruction through spring 2021 will ensure that WCU students will be able to earn credits for academic degrees in an uninterrupted manner.”