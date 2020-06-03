‘We are resilient’: Southwest Philly butcher shop reopens in a ransacked mall

Ron Nowell went back to work Tuesday to a much quieter shop than the one he left Sunday.

That day, Nowell watched in shock as huge crowds of people rampaged neighboring stores in the Southwest Philadelphia strip mall where he works.

“It was pretty much a madhouse out here,” said Nowell, a butcher at the Four Seasons meat market at Woodland Village Plaza. “It had to be a thousand or more. This whole lot was full of cars, and it was like a mob of people in every store.”

After people ransacked the popular shopping spot south in the Kingsessing neighborhood, someone set fire to a City Blue clothing store, leaving it gutted and the adjoining businesses still smelling of smoke this morning.

The looting continued through Sunday night and into Monday.

On Tuesday morning when Nowell returned to work, a smashed cash register and ATM greeted him. A Dunkin Donuts was boarded up, as was the nonprofit Health Annex Family Practice, which provides low-cost primary care, dental, counseling services to local families. Four Seasons is the only business that has reopened.

Nowell and his coworkers stood guard at the market on Sunday night. He said he saw only two police officers on bicycles, who told him there were too many people for them to handle and left. In the early hours of Monday morning, the store’s owner exchanged gunshots with looters and he was arrested by police, Nowell said.

But he is back and so were a few customers on Tuesday, along with City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and others eager to help the plaza rebound.

Johnson, who represents Southwest Philadelphia, toured the shopping center on Tuesday morning and said City Council wants to find ways to help small businesses who have been hurt over the past few days.

“We in City Council want to look at, are there ways we can try to find emergency relief funding to be supportive of businesses that have been damaged?” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about us coming together as a community and making sure we rebuild this corridor.”

Among the boarded-up businesses is the Health Annex, a clinic operated by Resources for Human Development, a nonprofit organization.