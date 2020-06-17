Wawa Welcome America virtual edition: Livestreamed performances by Cynthia Erivo, Jason Derulo and more

Normally, Fourth of July in Philly is a week of Wawa-sponsored events like hoagie-eating contests, block parties and movie screenings — ending with the ultimate outdoor concert and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic — not this year. The Independence Day concert will go on, but without a live audience and indoors.

Final details of Philly’s virtual party were released Tuesday, and include seven days of over 50 free online events, running from Sunday, June 28 through Saturday, July 4. The family-friendly programming will focus on arts, culture, wellness, education, history and performance.

The festival will culminate with performances by award-winning Broadway and “Harriet” actress Cynthia Erivo, alongside the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia, and R&B-singer Jason Derulo.

The performance will be held on July 4 inside The Met Philadelphia to an empty audience and livestreamed via NBC10 Philadelphia starting at 8 p.m.