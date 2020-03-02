Watch: Governor Murphy holds coronavirus preparedness press conference
Governor Phil Murphy outlines New Jersey’s preparedness activities related to the outbreak of novel coronavirus on March 2, 2020, in Trenton.
Fresh Air opens the window on contemporary arts and issues with guests from worlds as diverse as literature and economics. Terry Gross hosts this multi-award-winning daily interview and features program.
Governor Phil Murphy outlines New Jersey’s preparedness activities related to the outbreak of novel coronavirus on March 2, 2020, in Trenton.
It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.