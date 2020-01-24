Watch: Gov. Carney delivers Delaware’s State of the State Address

Gov. John Carney delivers the final State of the State Address to a joint session of the General Assembly this afternoon. Already this week, Carney unveiled two major initiatives that he’ll likely expand on in today’s speech.

On Tuesday, Carney announced a plan to improve water quality with the creation of a $50 million Clean Water Trust. It’s the latest effort to ensure clean water for residents, especially those who have contaminated wells and septic systems or suffer from stormwater runoff. Previous attempts by Carney’s predecessor, Jack Markell, and lawmakers to levy a fee on households and businesses failed.

On Wednesday, Carney was in Wilmington to announce a proposal to spend another $50 million to build the first new public school building in the city in decades. In addition to a new school on the city’s East Side, the money would also fund renovations to two other city schools.