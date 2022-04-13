U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh spoke of how workers in warehouses and those working on roofs are suffering heat-related issues due to climate change. He told those in attendance how the Biden-Harris Administration is working to implement new regulations to fight the problem. The regulations are not completely in place yet, Walsh said.

The rally did have some political undertones, with several local politicians calling on the crowd of union members for help in the midterm elections.

Vice President Harris also spoke about how important unions have been for workers throughout U.S. history.

“Each and every day in ways big and small, unions change lives, unions negotiate better wages and safer working conditions for millions of workers around our country,” she said. “Let us be clear, even if you are not a member of a union, you thank unions for every benefit that you receive.”

Congressman Dwight Evans was one of those who spoke ahead of Harris. He was direct in his request for help leading up to Election Day.

“This November, there is something going on, and we need you. Like never before, we asked you and we are appealing to you, your brothers, your sisters, your cousins, even if you have any enemies. I know you have no enemies. We are asking you to help us because this November is very significant to this country and the direction of this country,” Evans said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also appealed to the union crowd.

“We all recognize that we are in this together. And we can only win if we work together with our union brothers and sisters all working together, we can send a message,” he said.