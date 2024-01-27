U.S. Marshals release new video of escaped teen murder suspect in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The U.S. Marshals Service released new video of Shane Pryor, the teen murder suspect who fled authorities outside Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia earlier this week.

Video captured Pryor inside a business around 1:30 p.m. on January 24 in the area of Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street. He can be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and a white knit hat with white lettering.

Earlier Friday morning, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Michael Diggs for allegedly helping the teen after his escape.

The announcement came after authorities said they were questioning a person who they believed picked Pryor up after he escaped from an emergency room parking lot.

“We’re trying to shrink his world down,” said Deputy Robert Clark with the U.S. Marshals Service. “If Shane Pryor wishes to contest his charges, he should be fighting his case from the courtroom and surrender to the nearest police officer immediately.”

Officials said Pryor has a connection to the Mayfair area, and said they are working around the clock to locate and capture him.

“We’re here for the long haul,” Clark said, adding that they are prepared to deploy Marshal services wherever Pryor may go, including outside of Philadelphia.

Clark said they will also prosecute anyone else who aids him while he is on the run.

“I have heard the family of Shane Pryor claiming his innocence for the murder of which he has been charged. However, it is my contention that flight is an indication of guilt and the longer Pryor stays on the run, the more desperate he becomes,” Clark said. “This desperation could lead to further crimes being committed to aid his flight and this would be detrimental to his future court cases.”

Pryor, who was in custody for the 2020 murder of Tanya Harris, escaped late Wednesday morning while being transported by Juvenile Justice Services Center staffers after injuring his hand at the center. It is not known how the injury occurred.

Investigators said Pryor had been picked up by Diggs in a cream-colored Ford Fusion shortly after his escape Wednesday. Later that day, police stopped a vehicle matching that description in the city’s Germantown section at Wakefield Street and Logan Avenue, and took two people in for questioning, including Diggs.

Diggs has formally been charged with hindering apprehension and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

“The arrest marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to bring all those involved in the incident to justice,” police said Friday.

Timeline of January 24 escape

Approx.11:51 a.m. — Pryor escaped from custody during transport to CHOP.

11:55 a.m. — Video surveillance shows Pryor entering the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building, which is located across the street from the main hospital, according to U.S. Marshals. Pryor asked an employee to use a cell phone. The request was denied and he left.

11:57 a.m. — Pryor asked a civilian on Civic Center Blvd. to use a cell phone, claiming he had gotten into a fight and needed to make a call. She allowed him to use the phone, and authorities said Pryor called Michael Diggs to pick him up.

Approx. 12:29 p.m. — Diggs arrived in the 3500 block of Civic Center Blvd. and Pryor entered a cream-colored Ford Fusion. The vehicle then left University City.

Approx. 1:13 p.m. — Pryor and Diggs were seen on surveillance video at the intersection of Mascher Street and Godfrey Avenue and remained there until 2 p.m. before leaving in the same vehicle.

Approx. 1:30 p.m. — Pryor was captured on video inside a business in the area of Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street.

6:38 p.m. — The Ford Fusion was stopped in the 200 block of East Logan Street by members of Philadelphia’s Highway Patrol and Michael Diggs was detained for investigation. Pryor was not in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Pryor was not handcuffed when he fled, police said, and it wasn’t known whether he was able to get out of his restraints or if he wasn’t restrained at all.

Pryor was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, socks and slides. Police say he may have since taken off the sweatshirt.

He is 5’7″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Pryor is considered dangerous, police said. His defense attorney Paul DiMaio said his client “has always maintained his innocence,” even in his initial statement to police.

Harris’ family says they are re-traumatized after the escape.

“My family is going through it — and it’s like my sister is murdered a second time. Everyone — my nephews, nieces, It’s so hard right now,” said Harris’ sister, who did not want to be identified.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Pryor’s arrest is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Shane Pryor is a dangerous and desperate individual and we will use every available resource to bring him back into custody,” said Clark. “Anyone who is found assisting him in his flight will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In December, a judge denied his bid to have the case moved back to juvenile court, which could have something to do with his client’s decision to flee.

“He may have felt he wasn’t going to get a fair shake,” DiMaio said, adding, “He needs to turn himself in and he needs to do whatever we need to do to fight this case.”

Pryor’s mother is also urging her son to turn himself in.

“Just turn yourself in so it don’t get any worse than it has to be… mommy is fighting for you, I’ll always be fighting for you,” she said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dial 911.