Uber is preparing riders and drivers alike for a “new normal” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, the ride-hailing giant will require both parties to wear face masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“For more than two months, Uber has been urging riders to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who continue to make essential trips,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement.

“Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, Uber is proceeding with caution and safety top of mind.”