U.S. House shoots down impeachment effort; Pa. Dems divided

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

—

The U.S. House voted 332-95 late Wednesday afternoon against a proposal to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, with a majority of Democrats joining all Republicans in the vote.

There will be a vote on impeachment TODAY between 4 and 5 PM ET. #ImpeachNowhttps://t.co/VO7OsrJNcW — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) July 17, 2019

The impeachment resolution was put forward by Congressman Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, a day after Democrats in the House passed a resolution condemning Trump for racist tweets posted on Sunday.

“This will be the opportunity for us to go on record, letting the world know where we stand,” Green said on the House floor Wednesday morning.

The following Pennsylvania Democrats have previously supported an impeachment inquiry against Trump: Representatives: Mary Gay Scanlon of Delaware County; Madeleine Dean of Montgomery County; Dwight Evans of Philadelphia; Brendan Boyle of Philadelphia; and Mike Doyle of Allegheny County.

All five voted in favor of moving forward with impeachment on Wednesday. All five represent Democratic-friendly districts. Dean, for instance, won in 2018 by 27 percentage points. Scanlon, Boyle and Evans won by bigger margins, and Doyle didn’t face a challenger.

Pennsylvania’s other four Democratic House members helped shut down the impeachment movement. They are Susan Wild of the Lehigh Valley, Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania, Conor Lamb of southwestern Pennsylvania, and Chrissy Houlahan of Chester County.