Two midstate Pa. Republicans voted against House Bill to support bolstering NATO

Earlier this week, about one third of all Republicans in the U.S. House, including midstate congressmen Scott Perry and Fred Keller, voted against a resolution urging President Biden to reaffirm the country’s commitment to protect its NATO allies.

The resolution was written as Ukraine continues to request assistance from NATO countries as it enters its second month staving off Russian invasion. The language of the bill admonishes “authoritarian regimes” and “internal threats from proponents of illiberalism.”

Perry did not return a request for comment, but Keller’s spokesman said the congressman didn’t believe the resolution amounted to anything substantial.

The non-binding measure suggests creating the “NATO Center for Democratic Resilience” within the organization’s headquarters in Brussels to identify “challenges to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law,” as well as provide “governance assistance” to any current or prospective NATO members and partner countries.

House lawmakers also urged NATO to continue to support the Ukrainian people “as they fight for their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and a democratic future.”