The concert’s origins aren’t in Philly.

Musician Harvey Phillips, a former tuba professor at the University of Indiana, created the concert in 1974 as a way to honor William J. Bell, a former teacher of his who was born on Christmas Day.

In a 1976 interview with the New York Times, Phillips said he wanted to show audiences how “noble” of an instrument the bulky tuba could be.

The first of these concerts took place in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink, and has since spread to cities like Missoula, Montana, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Baltimore.

In Philadelphia, Jay Krush started the tradition 29 years ago. At the time, the concert took place at the Franklin Institute and drew only some 30 musicians.

Now the concert has grown so much, Krush said it’s become a great way for musicians to “tuba-network.” In orchestras, there’s typically only one tuba player and they don’t play the entire time, which can make musicians feel isolated, according to Krush.

“It’s such a neat thing to get everybody together and play,” Krush said. “You have amateurs, and professionals, and students, and retirees playing together. That doesn’t happen all that often, so it’s a healthy and lovely thing.”

Jennifer Michel, an elementary school orchestra teacher from Bucks County and first-time participant, said that welcoming feeling was encouraging as a beginner euphonium player.

“It’s a little bit nerve-racking getting up in front of an audience on an instrument I’m not super experienced on but there’s so much support out here,” she said. “Just that camaraderie coming through, that no matter if you make a mistake everyone is just happy to be here.”

Families and spectators were just as delighted.

Krush spent the breaks between pieces to give a quick overview of the history of tubas, euphoniums, and sousaphones.

Musicians played crowd favorites like “Joy to the World,” “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem,” and Hannakuh pieces. The space was also well-suited for children who could dance with their parents and hum along.

“I think it’s really important for children to be involved in these cultural experiences where they can learn that they can derive emotions from instruments and playing songs,” said Ahmara Ross of East Falls.

Ahmara plays the piccolo and flute, and her husband plays the trumpet. They brought their children, who are already learning music, to the concert so they could, “start to see themselves, as they grow, in the musicians that are playing.”

It was also a way to pepper in some holiday cheer for the budding musicians.

“[The music] is good,” said four-year-old Elvin Ross IV, shyly into a microphone.

Right after he gave the concert his seal of approval, he went back to dancing with his one-year-old sister as they watched and listened to a sea of gold tubas.