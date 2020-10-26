Trump visits Lehigh Valley in battleground blitz

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

___

President Donald Trump is putting his campaign’s focus once again on the critical Keystone State as he looks to ride Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to reelection.

Trump will be in the Lehigh Valley for a Monday morning outdoor rally at HTI, a manufacturing company in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Doors to the event opened at 8 a.m. with Trump expected to speak around 11 a.m.

Supporters lined up before daybreak Monday. Some were in masks, some weren’t as they waited outside for the event to begin. Chants of “four more years” could be heard and Trump 2020 flags were waved as the excited crowd waited.

Attendees who signed up for tickets to Monday’s rally had to acknowledge that there is a risk for coronavirus in public places.