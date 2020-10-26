Trump visits Lehigh Valley in battleground blitz
This story originally appeared on NBC10.
___
President Donald Trump is putting his campaign’s focus once again on the critical Keystone State as he looks to ride Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to reelection.
Trump will be in the Lehigh Valley for a Monday morning outdoor rally at HTI, a manufacturing company in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Doors to the event opened at 8 a.m. with Trump expected to speak around 11 a.m.
Supporters lined up before daybreak Monday. Some were in masks, some weren’t as they waited outside for the event to begin. Chants of “four more years” could be heard and Trump 2020 flags were waved as the excited crowd waited.
Attendees who signed up for tickets to Monday’s rally had to acknowledge that there is a risk for coronavirus in public places.
Thousands of supporters have been attending Trump’s campaign rallies in the final weeks of the presidential election. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says the campaign offers masks to attendees but does not require them to wear it “because we live in a free society.”
Later in the day, Trump will address supporters in Lancaster County and Johnstown.
The president has been struggling in polls in Pennsylvania this year. He scored a narrow win in the battleground Keystone State in 2016.
Trump’s 2020 rival Joe Biden is also focusing on Pennsylvania, having held a couple of drive-in events over the weekend. Rocker Jon Bon Jovi performed for Biden supporters.
The 2020 presidential election will be one of the most consequential in our lifetime, and voting is already underway. You can make your voice heard by using NBC10’s voter’s guide here.
Need quick answers about voting sent right to your phone? Text EQUALINFO to 73224 to ask any question about voting access, deadlines, locations and more.
Which way will Pa. vote?