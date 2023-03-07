Hope Hicks meets with New York prosecutors investigating Trump

Last week, prosecutors questioned Trump’s long-estranged former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, and Trump’s former political adviser Kellyanne Conway.

After his session last Friday, Cohen told reporters that the probe of payments to two women alleging affairs with Trump is “really progressing” and that he expects to be called soon to testify before the grand jury that’s been hearing evidence since January.

“The level of specificity to which they are attacking the various issues is extraordinary,” said Cohen, adding that he’s met with prosecutors 18 times through several iterations of the probe.

Monday’s meeting with Manhattan prosecutors wasn’t the first time that Hicks has been questioned by prosecutors investigating the president.

In 2018, federal prosecutors interviewed Hicks as part of their investigation in the waning weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign to two women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump.

Cohen, the only person charged in the federal probe, pleaded guilty in 2018 to various charges, including that he violated campaign finance law by arranging the payouts to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to keep them from going public. Trump has denied the affairs.