Unsealed court records show Scott Perry’s fight to keep his phone messages from the justice department

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Court documents released last week show some details about how and why Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry has tried to prevent the Department of Justice from reviewing his communications as part of the investigation into attempts by Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the 2020 election.

Perry’s phone, seized by the FBI last summer, contained 2,219 emails, text messages, and media attachments. In December, federal Judge Beryl A. Howell ordered Perry to turn over 2,005 of them.

But Perry contends the FBI has no right to that information, citing the Constitution’s speech or debate clause, designed to protect members of Congress from being arrested for what they say related to their official duties.

In unsealing four partially redacted opinions, Howell wrote that the investigation’s “powerful public interest” outweighs Perry’s argument to use the speech or debate clause.

The opinions show that Perry invoked the speech or debate clause because the requested records “involve communications with his staff, members of Congress, and others.”

The opinions refer to 37 emails between Perry and Trump-affiliated lawyers John Eastman, Ken Klukowski, and former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark – who reportedly promised to investigate Trump’s baseless election fraud claims if he was promoted to Attorney General. Perry introduced Clark to Trump several weeks before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Howell said Perry’s communications with former Trump staffers were not protected by the clause.

“None of Rep. Perry’s informal ‘fact-finding’ efforts were sanctioned in any way by formal House or committee authorization or otherwise part of the regular procedural process integral to the Electoral College vote certification process,” Howell wrote.