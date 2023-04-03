The indictment of a former president has never happened before.

That means the trial of Donald Trump will create a number of potentially thorny legal issues.

Temple University Law Professor Craig Green said the indictment of Donald Trump on criminal charges will be a challenge for the courts.

“Every layer of the politics is completely unprecedented. And it is a real test for the legal system, whether ordinary legal processes can move forward in the presence of such extraordinary outside circumstances,” Green said.

Just the first step, the arraignment procedure, is more complicated because the former resident is under Secret Service protection.