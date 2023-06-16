Tornado Warning issued for parts of Delaware Valley

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties until noon.

The warning is for south central Montgomery County, east central Chester County, and northern Delaware County.

Locations impacted include West Chester, Westtown, Gradyville, Cheyney, Broomall, Paoli, Newtown Square, Bryn Mawr, Trout Lake, Radnor Township, King Of Prussia, Lima, West Goshen, Malvern, Devon-Berwyn, Upper Providence Township, Ardmore and Chesterbrook.