Top Pa. senator appoints colleague’s wife to lucrative Gaming Control Board seat

In an interview Tuesday, Corman said he chose Regan because she has a background in law enforcement. He said she is a retired federal probation officer who brings a wealth of investigatory experience to the table. He said she retired from the federal system in 2015 and has since been self-employed, doing physical training.

Just because she is related to a public official should not disqualify her from the position, said Corman, adding that he interviewed just under a half dozen people for the job.

“Just because your husband is involved in public service doesn’t mean you shouldn’t,” he said, adding that Frances Regan is a friend and he wants someone in that job who he can trust.

Since its inception in 2004, the board, which oversees slots and casino gambling in the state, has often hosted high-profile names in Pennsylvania politics and government, including ex-state lawmakers. When legislators legalized casino gambling in 2004, they gave the governor the ability to name three members to the board. The four Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate each get one appointment.

Of the 31 people who have been named to the Gaming Control Board since 2004, 16 have either served in state government or legislative jobs, or have been state lawmakers themselves, according to an analysis by Spotlight PA.

Just last month, longtime state Rep. Frank Dermody, the former top Democrat in the state House who lost reelection last year, was tapped by House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia to serve on the board.

Dermody, a onetime prosecutor who served in the legislature for 30 years, became the fourth ex-House Democrat to snag a spot on the board, which includes two other former lawmakers.

For Dermody and other lawmakers, the appointment is more than just a well-paid job — it ultimately could help to boost their future pension earnings. In Pennsylvania, those are calculated using a formula that takes into account a person’s highest three years of salary. And the Gaming Control Board pays significantly more than what rank-and-file lawmakers, as well those in leadership, earn every year.