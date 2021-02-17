This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

One of the nation’s largest statewide police forces, the Pennsylvania State Police, will not be subject to annual budget hearings, shielding the department from lawmakers who have used the forum in the past to question officials and hold them accountable.

The decision to exclude the department comes after a year dominated by police brutality protests and a harder look within law enforcement agencies across the country at how they interact with Black and brown communities.

The State Police only recently resumed collecting racial data on traffic stops after Spotlight PA revealed it had abandoned the practice, and the department is being sued for allegedly profiling Latino drivers. A separate investigation found troopers looking for drugs along one of the state’s major highway corridors often used minor traffic stops and shoddy affidavits to search drivers illegally. The Office of the Inspector General is now reviewing the legality of the stops.

And with a $1.4 billion budget, the agency is also facing chronic funding issues exacerbated in recent years by the dissolution of small, municipal departments.

“To not have them come before us during this critical time in our country and state is a missed opportunity,” said state Rep. Donna Bullock (D., Philadelphia), who sits on the House Appropriations Committee and is chair of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.