Top Pa. Republican’s campaign sues journalists over public records costs

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The campaign committee of the state Senate’s top Republican is suing a publication of LNP Media Group and two journalists who uncovered questionable spending by the lawmaker and other politicians.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati’s campaign filed the suit on Aug. 10 in magisterial district court in his home county of Jefferson, seeking $6,070 from The Caucus, Caucus Bureau Chief Brad Bumsted, and Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis.

Scarnati’s campaign alleges the trio owes $5,070 for work an accounting firm conducted to produce public records the journalists requested during an investigation into his and other lawmakers’ campaign spending. The campaign also wants $1,000 for attorneys’ fees and court costs.

Should it prevail, the suit could make it easier for politicians to hide their campaign spending from the public, while at the same time have a chilling effect on investigative reporting, media experts said.

State law requires campaigns to maintain vouchers of their spending and to make the information available to the public. Scarnati’s campaign chose to store those public records with the DuBois accounting firm Clyde, Ferraro & Co. His campaign and the accounting firm initially tried to charge journalists about $2,000 for the documents.

The Department of State, in an October 2018 letter to Scarnati’s then-lawyer Lawrence Tabas, said the law only allows campaigns to charge copying fees of up to $0.25 per page, a fraction of what the accounting firm wanted to charge.

“The statute plainly and unambiguously does not permit a candidate or political committee to charge for anything other than copying and delivery costs,” Tricia Robinson, chief of the Division of Campaign Finance and Lobbying Disclosure, wrote to Tabas in October 2018. She called the charges “non-permitted costs.”

Naming individual reporters in the suit “appears to be some kind of retribution, some kind of nefarious attack to chill and punish and send a message that, ‘Hey, you other journalists, if you dare ask for information like this, you’re going to pay,’” said David Cuillier, a public records expert and director of graduate studies at the University of Arizona’s School of Journalism.

“That’s kind of scary,” he said. “We’re living in a weird climate today, where authoritarian practices seem to be picking up speed.”

The year-long investigation by The Caucus and Spotlight PA found that from 2016 to 2018, Scarnati and other lawmakers spent nearly $3.5 million in campaign money that cannot be fully traced based on the information their campaigns publicly disclosed. Scarnati’s obscured spending totaled nearly $246,000, more than any of the other nearly 300 campaigns the news organizations examined. Some of that money paid for hotel rooms and lavish dinners on a 2016 trip through Europe.

State law places no limits on campaign contributions or spending, but requires candidates to publicly disclose donors and expenses. Lawmakers hid some of their spending by listing it simply as a credit card payment without saying what the credit card was used to purchase. Scarnati used vague descriptions like “lodging” without saying that the hotel room was, for instance, in Germany, as was the case during part of Scarnati’s European trip.

At the time, Tabas said the expenses were related to campaigning and Scarnati’s descriptions of his spending were “adequate.” Tabas, now the chairman of the state Republican Party, did not respond to questions about Scarnati’s lawsuit. Scarnati also did not respond to questions for this story.