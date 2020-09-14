Top Pa. GOP lawmaker taps politically connected lobbyist to be chief of staff

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman has tapped a top lobbyist with a politically connected Harrisburg firm to serve as his new chief of staff, the latest high-profile example of the cozy relationship between elected officials in the Capitol and special interests trying to influence them.

Corman, a Centre County Republican who is widely considered next in line to ascend to the chamber’s top leadership post, told senators last week in an email that he had hired Krystjan Callahan, a partner at Maverick Strategies, a well-known lobbying firm run by Ray Zaborney, who also runs Corman’s campaigns.

Callahan, 40, was once the top staffer to a Republican leader in the state House of Representatives. For the past five years, however, Callahan has worked for Zaborney, who together with his wife runs a trio of companies known as The Mavericks.

The companies help elect lawmakers and then lobby them once they are in office, a practice that good-government advocates say blurs the line between politics and policy.

Among Zaborney’s marquee clients is Corman, whose campaigns he has run since 2015. Separately, Jen Zaborney, Zaborney’s wife, runs the fundraising arm of The Mavericks and has helped Corman raise millions of dollars over the years.

And last month, The Caucus and Spotlight PA revealed Corman helped raise money at an exclusive event in California for a dark money group launched by Zaborney whose donors — and agenda — are largely a secret. The event coincided with a fundraiser, organized by one of the Maverick firms, that Corman was having at the same resort.

Corman and the group said they did not coordinate the events, which would be illegal.

Corman’s decision to hire Callahan heightens Zaborney’s already vast influence with the Centre County Republican, who is a favorite to take over the top leadership position in the Senate when Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) retires later this year.

“It’s ripe for undue influence,” said Brian Cullin, chair of Common Cause Pennsylvania. “It is certainly an area that needs to be explored to reform the process. It is problematic to see that level of coziness.”