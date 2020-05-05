Top Pa. health official says state won’t supply masks, other protective equipment to hospitals that resume elective surgeries

Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan, reader-funded newsroom covering Pennsylvania state government and urgent statewide issues. Today through May 7, all donations to Spotlight PA will be DOUBLED. Give now at spotlightpa.org/donate.

The state has told hospitals it will not provide them with masks, gloves, and other protective equipment if they choose to resume elective surgeries, as the priority shifts to nursing homes, where most of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred.

“Teams have been literally scouring Pennsylvania and the nation and the Earth to try to get [personal protective equipment], and we have been able to do that,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said at a state Senate hearing Monday. “In the past, that has gone to hospitals. And we will give out to hospitals when necessary now, but the focus … is on long-term care living facilities.”

On March 20, Levine ordered hospitals to cancel or postpone elective procedures in an effort to reserve beds, ventilators, and other resources for coronavirus patients, who were expected to flood the health-care system. These procedures include heart catheterizations, joint replacements, and colonoscopies.

A month later, as at least one major health system pressed ahead without state approval, Levine updated the order, allowing hospitals and ambulatory surgical facilities to resume elective procedures, as long as they could do so without compromising COVID-19 response.

States have been forced to compete for PPE since the coronavirus pandemic began, as suppliers and a federal stockpile struggled to keep up with rising demand. In early April, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered hospitals to disclose their inventory of ventilators and PPE, so the state could possibly commandeer those supplies to redistribute them to areas of highest need.

The worst has not come to pass in most parts of Pennsylvania, though there is a continuing need for equipment as many health-care professionals reuse masks and gowns in an effort to make limited supplies last. Levine said Monday that, while the state will still assist hospitals in hard-hit areas like Philadelphia, those that resume elective procedures will be cut off from the department’s stockpile.