TikTok faces lawsuit in Philly over girl’s ‘blackout challenge’ death

Anderson said the suit could save lives. “I accepted that my daughter’s voice is gone forever. So, I’m going to speak for her in a message here today,” she said. “Something has to change. Something has to stop because I would never want no other parents to go through what I’m going through every day since December 7th.”

Attorneys for Anderson claim that TikTok is how the child viewed the challenge, which involves holding your breath until you pass out due to a lack of oxygen.

Jeffrey Goodman, who is representing Anderson, explained the basis of their suit, which claims TikTok inserted the challenge into Nylah Anderson’s feed which was inappropriate.

“The manufacturer and developer of a product has a responsibility for making sure that that product is safe for its users. An app or a product is not safe if it sends dangerous content like this challenge to a ten-year-old user,” Goodman said.